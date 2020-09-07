Image copyright Portsmouth City Council Image caption The designs include widening the beach at Southsea Common

Work is starting on a £131m project to strengthen a city's sea defences.

The scheme includes building walls, raising land and widening beaches along a 4.5km (2.8 mile) stretch of coastline in Southsea, Hampshire.

Portsmouth City Council said the development was the "UK's largest ever" coastal defence project led by a local authority.

The first of six phases will begin with the construction of the new defences expected to be completed by 2026.

The start of the works sees the closure of the Clarence Pier car park for 12 to 18 months, with fencing going up around the perimeter .

The council said preparations for closing the pier's promenade had started and a diversion route would be set up.