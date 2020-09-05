Image copyright David Smith Image caption The girl was assaulted in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park

Police investigating the rape of a three-year-old girl have set up an online portal for witnesses to submit evidence.

The assault happened in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park, Yarmouth, on the Isle of Wight shortly after 15:00 BST on Monday.

Hampshire Constabulary also appealed for two dog walkers to get in touch.

A man in his 60s from the island was arrested on suspicion of rape and remains on bail until 28 September.

The force said the suspect was not known to the family.

Det Ch Insp Liam Davies originally appealed for any drivers in the area on Bank Holiday Monday with dashcam footage to get in touch.

He said: "We continue to ask for this footage, and in addition would now like to hear from anyone who attended the country park between 11:30 and 16:00 BST and took photographs or videos while they were there.

"Please take the time to check over your cameras and camera phones and upload anything you captured in the area that day to the portal provided, even if you feel it may not be of relevance.

"You may have inadvertently captured something, or someone, significant without realising it."