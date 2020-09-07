Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Daniel Gale's family said they were "beyond broken"

A family has paid tribute to a 19-year-old moped rider who died after crashing with a taxi.

Daniel Gale suffered "catastrophic" head injuries during a collision at the junction of Kathleen Road and Botany Bay Road in Southampton about 03:00 BST on 31 August.

He was pronounced dead the next day. The taxi driver was unharmed, police said.

In a statement Mr Gale's family said they were "beyond broken".

The crash happened at the junction of Kathleen Road and Botany Bay Road

"No parent should have to bury their child - for this family, this is our second."

They added: "We hope he knows how loved by so many people he was."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.