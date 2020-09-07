Southampton moped rider dies after crash with taxi driver
A family has paid tribute to a 19-year-old moped rider who died after crashing with a taxi.
Daniel Gale suffered "catastrophic" head injuries during a collision at the junction of Kathleen Road and Botany Bay Road in Southampton about 03:00 BST on 31 August.
He was pronounced dead the next day. The taxi driver was unharmed, police said.
In a statement Mr Gale's family said they were "beyond broken".
"No parent should have to bury their child - for this family, this is our second."
They added: "We hope he knows how loved by so many people he was."
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage.