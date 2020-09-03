Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Roy Bradbeer suffered a partially punctured lung

A teenager who stabbed a man who complained to him about late-night noise has been found guilty of wounding with intent.

Roy Bradbeer, 60, was stabbed in the chest outside his home in Bishop's Waltham, Hampshire, on 31 May 2019.

Kieren Clarke, 18, and a friend were shouting and swearing in the road after drinking for five hours, a jury heard.

Clarke, who pleaded guilty to knife possession, will be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on 8 October.

Image caption Kieren Clarke phoned police after the stabbing and asked to be arrested

Mr Bradbeer told Salisbury Crown Court he heard a "continual barrage of language and loud shouting" outside his home in Battery Hill shortly after 22:00 BST.

He said he went out to ask the two male youths to move on and then punched Clarke who had threatened him by circling round to his side.

He said he was pulled to the ground where he was "continually kicked and punched" until a neighbour intervened.

Mr Bradbeer told the court: "I lost count - so many things were hitting me at the same time."

At home he realised he had been stabbed and spent three days in hospital for treatment for a partially punctured lung.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bradbeer was kicked and punched outside his home in Battery Hill

The day after the stabbing, Clarke made a tearful phone call to the police and asked to be arrested, the court heard.

The defendant told the court he had been "on the verge of blacking out" after sharing two bottles of wine, a bottle of vodka and beers with his friend.

He said he had intended to stab Mr Bradbeer's arm in self-defence.

Clarke, of May Tree Close, admitted unlawful wounding but denied the element of intent.

The other teenager, a 17-year-old from Southampton who cannot be named, previously pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was referred to a youth offender panel for a year.