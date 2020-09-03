Southsea rape: Man charged after woman attacked in alleyway
- 3 September 2020
A man has appeared in court charged with rape after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in Portsmouth.
The 19-year-old was assaulted off Clarendon Road in Southsea, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Muhib Uddin of Newcomen Road, Portsmouth, appeared before magistrates and was remanded on bail to appear at the city's crown court on 5 October.
Three men who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released without charge.