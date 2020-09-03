Image copyright Google Image caption A 19-year-old woman was attacked off Clarendon Road in Southsea

A man has appeared in court charged with rape after a woman was attacked in an alleyway in Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old was assaulted off Clarendon Road in Southsea, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

Muhib Uddin of Newcomen Road, Portsmouth, appeared before magistrates and was remanded on bail to appear at the city's crown court on 5 October.

Three men who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released without charge.