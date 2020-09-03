Image copyright David Smith Image caption The girl was assaulted in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park

A man arrested on suspicion of raping a three-year-old girl in a park has been released on bail.

The girl was attacked in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park, Yarmouth, on the Isle of Wight, shortly after 15:00 BST on Monday.

The man, in his 60s, was bailed with conditions until 28 September while investigations continue, Hampshire Police said.

Officers have appealed for information from anyone who was near the scene.