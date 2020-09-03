Image copyright Hants Police Image caption The last known sighting of Jo Sheen was in December

Police have renewed an appeal to find a woman who has been missing for nearly nine months.

The last known sighting of Jo Sheen, 44, was when she travelled from Fareham to Southampton with a friend on 5 December.

Hampshire Constabulary conducted detailed searches around Empress Road in Southampton in August.

Supt Kelly Whiting told the BBC: "To be missing for nine months leads us to be very concerned about her whereabouts."

She added that Ms Sheen was "involved in sex work" but "she was also a person - she's a daughter and a mother, so we're really keen to try and locate her".

Police said it was not unusual for Ms Sheen, also known as Little Jo or Jo-Jo, "to go for long periods of time without speaking to her family, however she hasn't been in touch now for a very long time".

Image caption Ms Sheen's daughters appealed for anyone with information to come forward

She was officially reported missing on 22 February after no-one had heard from her for months.

Police launched their first appeal in April.

In an emotional news conference on Wednesday, her daughters Layla Thomas and Hayley Hardy appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Ms Thomas said: "It's hard to live an everyday life when the days are just ticking on and you don't know what's going on.

"We also want to reach out to mum as well, if she's sees this, just to come forward and tell us she's alright."

Image caption Officers have conducted detailed searches of the area around Empress Road in Southampton

Ms Sheen, who has no permanent address, car, or bank account, is described as being about 5ft 1in, slim, with long dark brown hair.

A police spokesperson said officers had "spoken to numerous witnesses, friends and associates of Jo to try and find out where she might be".