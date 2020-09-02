Image copyright David Smith Image caption The girl was assaulted in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park

Police investigating the rape of a three-year-old girl have appealed for anyone who might have dashcam footage from near the scene to come forward.

The assault happened in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park, Yarmouth, on the Isle of Wight, shortly after 15:00 BST on Monday.

Hampshire Constabulary is also asking dog walkers to get in touch.

A man in his 60s from the island has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in custody.

The force said the suspect was not known to the family.

Det Ch Insp Liam Davies, from the force, confirmed it had been granted a further 24 hours to question the man.

"We are now keen to hear from anyone who drove into Fort Victoria Country Park, via Westhill Lane, between 11:30am and 4pm on 31 August, and has dashcam in their vehicle."

He added: "We have spoken to two dog walkers who interacted with the victim's mother on this day, but we know there were many other people around, including other dog walkers, who also spoke to the victim's mother."