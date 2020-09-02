Image copyright David Martin Image caption Winsor's The Compass Inn now only welcomes over 12s six days a week

A landlady says she has been "forced" to make her pub child-free six days a week due to "bad behaviour".

The Compass Inn in Winsor, Hampshire, now only welcomes over 12s, except for two restaurant sittings on Sundays.

Landlady Mop Draper said she was "gutted" by her decision but said it aimed to keep her customers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some have welcomed the move, while others have described it as "discrimination".

Ms Draper said: "We have previously had signs up asking children to be quiet, which has annoyed some people, but children's behaviour has really got worse over last couple of years.

"The sad thing is we have some very well-behaved children, so I'm gutted that we have been forced to do it."

She said some parents "can't control their children" and had allowed them to run around the pub, but that under coronavirus guidelines all customers must remain seated.

"I feel that I've got to do this now to save the pub and keep all my regulars happy," she added.

'Great initiative'

Posting on the pub's Facebook page Jayne Whitcher Pitman said: "What an absolute insult to people with families... just hope everyone boycotts this place. Shame on you."

Gemma Renwick added: "Such a shame to discriminate in this way, at a time when the community should be coming together."

However, Gay Speechley, said: "I think this is a great idea... Lovely to be able to go to a pub without other people's children spoiling the experience. So many parents can't say 'no' to their offspring."

Simone Schuller described it as a "great initiative", while Dana Anderson said it was "awesome".