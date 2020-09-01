Image copyright David Smith Image caption The girl was assaulted in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a three-year-old girl in a country park.

The assault happened in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park, Yarmouth, on the Isle of Wight, shortly after 15:00 BST on Monday.

A man in his 60s and from the island remains in custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force is appealing for witnesses, particularly two dog walkers, to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Liam Davies said: "This was a very serious incident and there will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we examine a number of lines of inquiry...

"We know there were two dog walkers in the vicinity at this time - a man and a woman - who we believe may have witnessed something significant and discussed this with the child's mother. It is vital that we identify them."

The force said inquiries into the "full circumstances" of the assault were in the "very early stages".

The girl and her family are receiving specialist support, it added.