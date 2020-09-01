Image copyright Google Image caption The 19-year-old victim was attacked off Clarendon Road in Southsea

Four men have been arrested after a woman was raped in an alleyway.

The 19-year-old victim was attacked off Clarendon Road in Southsea, Portsmouth, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

Three men, aged 20, 25, and 37, who were arrested on suspicion of rape have been released without charge, but remain under investigation.

A fourth man, aged 31, who was also arrested on suspicion of rape remains in custody, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force added the woman did not know her attacker and was receiving specialist support.