Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Emily Lewis, 15, was among 12 people on board the RIB when it struck a buoy

A girl killed in a boat crash during a family sightseeing trip died from an abdominal injury, an inquest heard.

Emily Lewis, 15, was among 12 people taken to hospital after the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) hit a buoy in The Solent on 22 August.

An inquest opening heard she was taken to Southampton General Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Miss Lewis' mother Nikki and sister Amy, 19, who were also in the boat, both suffered broken arms.

Coroner Christopher Wilkinson said Miss Lewis was accompanied to hospital by her father, Simon Lewis, from the Park Gate area of Southampton, who confirmed her identity to medics.

Mr Wilkinson said the teenager was "rendered unconscious" as a result of the crash off Netley, and later died after resuscitation attempts by medics failed.

He added a post-mortem examination carried out at Winchester hospital by forensic pathologist Dr Russell Delaney revealed a preliminary cause of death as an upper abdominal injury.

The coroner said that investigations were ongoing and adjourned the case for a full inquest on 5 May 2021.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Southampton Harbour Master was seen inspecting buoys in the stretch of water where the crash happened

In a previously released statement, Miss Lewis' family said: "We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us.

"We suffered from broken bones, but the emotional pain far outweighs the physical."

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the incident, which happened just after 10:00 BST, along with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Marine Accident Investigation Branch

Officers confirmed the Rib had been on a commercial trip run by a local company.