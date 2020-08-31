Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Southsea rape: Woman attacked by stranger in alleyway

A woman has been raped in an alleyway in Portsmouth.

The woman, who is aged 19, was attacked off Clarendon Road in Southsea at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.

Hampshire Constabulary said the woman did not know her attacker.

Detective Inspector Emma Crute said: "This incident took place on a busy Saturday night at the start of a bank holiday weekend and we believe there would have been a lot of people out and about who may have seen something."

She added that officers had been conducting house to house visits and checking CCTV in the area.

