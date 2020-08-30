Image copyright The Blue Foundation Image caption European eels have been seen at Wightlink's port on the River Lymington

A critically endangered species of eel has been found at a ferry port.

European eels were spotted by marine conservation experts at Wightlink's site in Lymington, Hampshire where a project to re-introduce shellfish is credited with improving water quality.

Dr Luke Helmer of the Blue Marine Foundation said it was "an exciting discovery".

The eels were once common in the Thames where they were caught to be used in pies and as jellied eels.

Image copyright Wightlink Image caption Nurseries for oysters have been placed at Wightlink's port on the Lymington River

Dr Helmer said the eels had a "complex lifecycle".

"This was an exciting discovery and adds to our knowledge of the eel population in our estuaries," he said.

"We have also found them in the River Itchen and Chichester Harbour, which could mean that these areas are important migratory routes or that the eels reside here for longer periods."

The foundation said European eels begin life as eggs in the North Atlantic, then spend a year or two migrating with the ocean current to Europe, where they seek out freshwater habitats. When mature, they return to their birthplace to spawn.

Their numbers are thought to have dropped in the UK due to over fishing, coastal development and pesticide use.

Wightlink's chief executive Keith Greenfield said: "We are delighted to hear this endangered eel has already been spotted and hope our nursery will continue to be a refuge for rare species."