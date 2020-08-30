Image caption Armed police searched an area between West Quay shopping centre and Above Bar Street

A second man has been arrested after two armed men were seen on rooftops in Southampton city centre.

Shoppers reported two people with what looked like long barrelled firearms on store roofs on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a 21-year-old man later reported minor injuries from being shot in the leg with what was thought to be an air weapon.

Two men aged 21 and 18 have been detained on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm and assault.

Armed police and a helicopter were involved in searching an area between West Quay shopping centre and Above Bar Street after the men were first spotted shortly before 16:00 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary appealed with anyone with phone images to contact them.