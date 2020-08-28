Boy, 15, accused of Islamic terror bomb plot

Image copyright Google Image caption The boy appeared via video link at Leicester Crown Court

A 15-year-old boy is to stand trial accused of preparing acts of terrorism.

The child, who cannot be identified, is accused of trying to make bombs containing shrapnel in an Islamic terror plot.

The teenager, from Eastleigh, Hampshire, was arrested on 12 June, according to Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE).

He pleaded not-guilty to the charge during a hearing at Leicester Crown Court where he appeared via video link.

The boy, who is said to have converted to Islam this year, was charged with preparation of terrorist acts contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006 in connection with Islamist terrorism.

During the 40-minute hearing, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb remanded the boy into custody until his trial at the same court on 28 September.