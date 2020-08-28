Image copyright Gareth James Image caption The park incorporates Peppa Pig World

A theme park has been criticised for introducing a booking charge to deter "no-shows" through its booking ticket system.

Paulton's Park near Southampton, which incorporates Peppa Pig World, announced it was adding £1 per visit for all season ticket-holders after up to 30% of booked tickets were not used.

More than 1,000 people complained on the park's social media pages.

The park's managing director said it was the "fairest way" to control entry.

Richard Mancey said it followed "unacceptable levels" of overbooking and no-shows by season ticket-holders, with some individuals booking more than 30 tickets but only visiting four to five times.

The money raised will go to charity, the park says.

Ruth Palmer, who has six season tickets for her family and runs the Courage Foundation UK which buys Paulton's Park passes for families who have suffered bereavements, said the move was "hugely disappointing".

"I think there should be a refund on to your card when you turn up - that would've been a much better way to honour the people that have been loyal in buying season passes," she said on the park's Facebook page.

April Armstrong posted: "This is ridiculous!!! If you know the season ticket holders abusing the system then charge them, not everyone!"

'Be flexible'

Others were more sympathetic to the owners' stance: "You have to do what you have to do to keep your park open," posted one.

It reopened in June after lockdown restrictions were eased, with a lower visitor capacity and tickets bookable in advance.

Mr Mancey said the park was facing a 50% drop in income for the year due to the pandemic.

"We have had to adapt, change and be flexible in order to ensure we will be here next year and the year after that," he said.

Other attractions including Merlin Entertainments venues like Legoland and Alton Towers already add a £1 to booked entry for season ticket-holders, although the National Trust and English Heritage currently do not for their properties.