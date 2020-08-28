Image copyright David Goddard/Getty Images Image caption The report was instigated after concerns tenants were being priced out of living in the national park

Tenants have been promised "affordable housing" following a review of how Crown properties in the New Forest are rented.

Critics had claimed properties reserved for commoners and forestry workers were being let at the highest rent possible.

An independent review has recommended rents are based on social housing policies with a "small number" of houses let on the open market.

Commoners have welcomed the review as "fair and sustainable".

Forestry England manages 65 properties in the New Forest, mainly let to forestry workers, craftspeople and commoners who occupy land or property with rights to rear animals on the open forest.

The report by the New Forest Housing Review Group was instigated after concerns tenants were being priced out of living in the national park by rent rises.

It concluded there should be a "new, open and transparent way" to decide allocation and rent.

Chairman Oliver Crosthwaite-Eyre said: "The circumstances of the New Forest are unique and this report recognises the special arrangements that are required to support the people who are at the forefront of sustaining its special landscape and heritage."

'Extreme cost'

Bruce Rothnie, Forestry England's deputy surveyor of the New Forest said it aimed to make the "fairest and most effective use" of its houses.

"We can support Commoners and keep Forestry England's critical workers in the area, both of which are critical to maintaining the condition of the Forest and all the benefits it provides to society."

Tony Hockley of the Commoners Defence Association that represents commoners said he was "relieved" at the new arrangements.

"The extreme cost of land and housing in the New Forest National Park is probably the biggest threat to the continued grazing of this landscape, and to its cultural heritage," he added.

The report's recommendations have received government approval.