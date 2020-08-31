Image caption Armed police searched an area between West Quay shopping centre and Above Bar Street

Two suspects arrested after armed men were seen on rooftops in Southampton city centre have been released on bail.

Shoppers reported two people with what looked like long barrelled firearms on store roofs on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg with what is thought to be an air rifle.

Two men, aged 21 and 18, held on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm and assault have been bailed until 26 September.

Armed police and a helicopter were involved in searching an area between West Quay shopping centre and Above Bar Street at about 16:00 BST.

Hampshire Constabulary thanked members of the public for their help and said two air weapons were seized in the investigation.