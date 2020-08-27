Image copyright Health and Safety Executive Image caption David Shayler was fatally injured while demolishing a building in Newport

Three firms have been fined thousands of pounds after a worker was fatally injured on a building site.

David Shayler, 53, died in hospital after he was hit on the head by masonry and fell at the site in Newport, Isle of Wight, in October 2016.

At Portsmouth Crown Court, Ryde Demolition, Stoneham Construction and HJ Bennett Ltd admitted health and safety charges.

Judge Timothy Mousley QC said they had not "adequately monitored" the site.

Mr Shayler was working on 13 October to demolish a former family centre to make way for new homes in Atkinson Drive.

He was removing part of a roof when he was hit by a collapsing gable end, the court heard.

The father of two died six days later from head and neck injuries.

Judge Mousley said a site supervisor had shown a "blatant disregard for the safety of site workers".

No adequate monitoring

He said there was a risk of building collapse and no fall protection, with scaffolding only on one side of the building.

The judge said: "The demolition was done by hand, not by an excavator, which was crucial.

"There was no adequate monitoring of the site by any of the defendants... and a flagrant disregard for the method statement [demolition plan]."

Stoneham Construction, the principal contractor, pleaded guilty to failing to manage the work properly and was fined £56,667.

Ryde Demolition, which employed the supervisor, was fined £80,000 after admitting two counts of failing to ensure the safety of workers regarding the risks of structural collapse and falling from height.

HJ Bennett Ltd, which is to cease trading, pleaded guilty to two counts of exposing workers to those risks and was fined £120,000.

Each firm was also required to pay £12,000 costs.

The judge said Mr Shayler, from Ryde, was a "much loved father" who would be "greatly missed".