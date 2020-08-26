Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found in Lower Buckland Road, Lymington, in October

Prosecutors have dropped charges against two men over an assault which left a man critically ill in hospital.

A 30-year-old man was found injured in Lymington, Hampshire, in October 2019.

Martin Williamson, 46, and Rowland Stanford, 42, were jointly charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and two counts of causing GBH with intent.

The charges were dropped when prosecution witnesses refused to appear for the first day of a trial at Southampton Crown Court on Monday.

The victim was left "fighting for his life" after he was found in Lower Buckland Road at about 03:30 GMT, police said previously.

Mr Williamson, from Brockenhurst, first appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court on 24 December and was remanded in custody.

Mr Stanford, from Pennington, faced an additional charge of wounding with intent.

The Crown Prosecution Service said witnesses indicated their refusal to attend court when they were served with summonses over the weekend.