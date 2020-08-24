Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Emily Lewis, 15, was among 12 people on board the RIB when it struck a buoy

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and compassionate" teenager who died in a boat crash on The Solent.

Emily Lewis, 15, was on board a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) when it hit a buoy off Netley on Saturday morning.

She died later in the day. Eleven others on the craft were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.

In a statement, her family said: "We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us."

"Our beautiful daughter Emily passed away on Saturday," they said.

"We suffered from broken bones, but the emotional pain far outweighs the physical."

'Cared deeply'

Stuart Parkes, head teacher at Brookfield School in Southampton where Emily was a pupil, said she was a "bright, conscientious student".

"Emily was a kind and compassionate young lady who cared deeply about those around her," he said.

"Her caring showed no bounds; from volunteering to support new students through to becoming a student leader with aspirations to help shape the education of every student in our school.

"She was a creative soul who loved textiles and design and who showed great potential. She was motivated and dedicated to her studies, a positive example to all."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Southampton Harbour Master was seen inspecting buoys in the stretch of water where the crash happened

Hampshire Constabulary is investigating the incident, which happened just after 10:00 BST, along with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and Marine Accident Investigation Branch.

Officers confirmed the RIB had been on a commercial trip run by a local company.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and video footage from people who may have been out on the water at the time or saw the incident from a ferry heading to the Isle of Wight.