James Laurie died in hospital from a stab wound to the chest

A 15-year-old boy was "frightened" when he fatally stabbed a would-be carjacker, a court has heard.

James Laurie, 17, was stabbed in the chest in Southampton in January and died in hospital.

The defendant from Andover, Hampshire, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said he "swung" a knife in self-defence, Winchester Crown Court heard.

He has denied a charge of murder and he also denied an alternative offence of manslaughter.

The 15-year-old has previously pleaded guilty to possession of a sheath knife in a public place.

He was a passenger in a parked car in Lindsay Road when the keys were taken at about 06:00 GMT on 19 January, the jury was told.

Tahir Khan QC, prosecuting, said the defendant was the "aggressor" and had climbed out of the car to chase the three males involved.

Summing up the evidence in the two-week trial, he said the 15-year-old had told police: "I was scared and frightened... I pulled out the knife and was swinging it around. I wasn't thrusting."

The barrister said that did not explain the fatal 5cm (2-inch) deep wound to James Laurie.

James Newton-Price QC, defending, said his client was right to get out of the car to prevent the robbery attempt.

"His intention was not to stab but to fend off, deter, if he could," the barrister added.

He said the wound could have been caused by the "jittery" movements of the victim, who had taken an "exceptionally high" amount of the drug MDMA.

The trial continues.