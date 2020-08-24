Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police previously issued a picture of the man's bicycle in an effort to identify him

A cyclist who died after he was found lying in a road next to his bicycle has been identified after a police appeal.

The man was pronounced dead on the B2150 at Brockbridge, near Droxford, Hampshire, on 10 August.

He is believed to be Declan Murray, 55, who was reported missing from his home in Southampton on 16 August, police said.

A post-mortem examination has indicated that Mr Murray was not involved in a collision.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Murray was found lying on the B2150 close to the junction with Station Road, police said

Paramedics tried to resuscitate him after being called to the scene near the junction with Station Road at about 23:00 BST, police said.

Detectives released a picture of the man's purple and white Pioneer bicycle in order to identify him.

On Thursday, police issued an appeal to trace Mr Murray, saying he was believed to have been missing for nine days after leaving his home in Holyrood Avenue.

Sgt Jonathan Bates said: "We still have a number of inquiries to carry out, including formal identification procedures, in order for us to provide absolute certainty to Declan's family and the wider community."