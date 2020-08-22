Southampton boat crash: Four people seriously injured
- 22 August 2020
Four people have been seriously injured in a boat crash off Southampton, the lifeboat service said.
Twelve people were on board the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) when it crashed in The Solent near the entrance to the River Itchen.
Peter Brown, duty coxswain of Hamble Lifeboat, said passing boats had helped the four people - who required "urgent medical care" - out of the water.
The coastguard said it received multiple 999 and mayday calls.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been informed.