Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Joanna Thompson death: Rowan Thompson admits killing mother

  • 21 August 2020
Joanna Thompson Image copyright Hampshire Police
Image caption Joanna Thompson died from neck injuries, police said

An 18-year-old man has admitted killing his mother in Hampshire.

Joanna Thompson, 50, was found dead from neck injuries at a house in Hambledon on 1 July last year.

Rowan Thompson denied her murder but admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court.

The defendant, from Hambledon, is due to stand trial on 2 October.

