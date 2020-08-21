Joanna Thompson death: Rowan Thompson admits killing mother
- 21 August 2020
An 18-year-old man has admitted killing his mother in Hampshire.
Joanna Thompson, 50, was found dead from neck injuries at a house in Hambledon on 1 July last year.
Rowan Thompson denied her murder but admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court.
The defendant, from Hambledon, is due to stand trial on 2 October.