Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Joanna Thompson died from neck injuries, police said

An 18-year-old man has admitted killing his mother in Hampshire.

Joanna Thompson, 50, was found dead from neck injuries at a house in Hambledon on 1 July last year.

Rowan Thompson denied her murder but admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Winchester Crown Court.

The defendant, from Hambledon, is due to stand trial on 2 October.