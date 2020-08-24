Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption More than 800 tank landing craft took part in the D-Day landings on 6 June 1944

The last surviving D-Day tank landing craft is making its final journey.

LCT 7074 has been renovated with a National Heritage Lottery fund £4.7m grant ahead of its permanent display at the D-Day Story museum in Southsea.

It had been due to be delivered on the 76th anniversary of D-Day on 4 June but this was delayed due to coronavirus.

The craft has successfully travelled from Portsmouth Naval Base to Southsea and is due to be installed at the museum by 09:00 BST.

An attempt in the early hours of Sunday was called off due to high winds.

But Nick Hewitt, head of collections and research for the National Museum of the Royal Navy, tweeted on Monday morning to say the latest bid had been as "smooth as anything".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The sunken vessel was raised from Birkenhead Docks in a two-day operation in 2015

Delays to restoration work on the 59m-long, 300-tonne ship added £75,000 to its cost, the National Museum of the Royal Navy previously said.

The work has included attaching a restored funnel, replacement guns and rocket launchers.

Image copyright IWM Image caption LCT 7074 landed on Gold Beach on D-Day

Image copyright IWM Image caption It put 10 tanks and a contingent of soldiers ashore at about 02:00 on 7 June 1944

LCT 7074 was one of more than 800 specially designed landing craft vessels involved in the D-Day landings.

It arrived at Gold Beach, surviving German shell fire which sank the craft next to it.

It put 10 tanks and a contingent of soldiers ashore at about 02:00 on 7 June 1944 before returning to England with prisoners of war.

The 183ft (57m) vessel later became a floating nightclub before sinking in a semi-derelict condition at Birkenhead Docks.

Since 2014, the National Museum of the Royal Navy has led a project to rescue the amphibious craft from the docks.