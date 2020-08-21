Image copyright Google Image caption More than 40 beds were commissioned at Weymouth's The Hotel Rembrandt and The Grange at Oborne in Sherborne

Hotel beds hired during the coronavirus pandemic at a cost of £700,000 in Dorset have only been used by three patients.

Dorset Council commissioned 43 beds at Weymouth's The Hotel Rembrandt and The Grange at Oborne, Sherborne, to help ease the pressure on the NHS.

It said it needed the bed spaces in the event of a "worst case scenario".

Campaigners opposed the idea arguing the money should have been invested in community hospitals, like Portland.

Non-Covid-19 patients

The funding could not have been switched to community hospitals instead, Dorset Council's Tory leader said.

The accommodation and care costs associated with the hotel beds worked out at about £225 per person, per day, Dorset Council previously said.

"These costs will be shared between the NHS and the council, but the share of the costs has not yet been finalised," it had said.

The hotel beds were designed to be used by non-coronavirus patients, who were ready to be discharged from acute hospitals but who were not yet fit enough to go home, or in cases where social care support had not yet been put in place to allow them to return home safely.

'Under pressure'

They were not designed to deliver nursing or medical care, Dorset Council said.

Laura Miller, portfolio holder for adult social care and health, said "specific directives" were issued to the council in March by the Department of Health & Social Care and Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government.

"We were required to deliver additional capacity and local authorities across the UK established various arrangements with businesses, including hotel and hospitality companies, to enable this without impacting further on the existing social care capacity which was, and continues to be, under pressure," she added.

Speaking during an authority scrutiny committee meeting, leader Spencer Flower, said no-one at the time would have been able to anticipate the likely use of the facilities.

Ms Miller said other options had been considered, including care homes but "none were available that could accommodate the anticipated numbers at the time".