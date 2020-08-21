Image copyright Glen Wicken Image caption Former BMX racer Glen Wicken had to learn to walk again after an accident

A former BMX racer who lost his memory after a serious bike accident has graduated with a first class degree.

Glen Wicken suffered a serious brain injury and had to learn to walk again after an accident during a practice run.

The 46-year-old later enrolled on a Product Design and Innovation degree at the University of Portsmouth.

Mr Wicken, who now hopes to start his own business, said "it's never too late to start learning".

Image copyright Glen Wicken Image caption The 46-year-old has now graduated with a first class degree after recovering

Following the accident in 2000, he lost two years of his memory. But after recovering and working as a caretaker, Mr Wicken decided to develop his talent for designing new bikes by enrolling on the course as a mature student.

The Portsmouth father said: "It just suddenly clicked while I was on a visit to the university with the school and it made me realise I could do this as a mature student. Seeing the students inspired me and I wanted to do that.

"It was also about confidence as after my accident I thought 'can I do this again, can I relearn?' and I was lucky enough that I could."

He later set up his own business during his self-employed placement year creating a 3D printed electric step bike.

Mr Wicken added: "Going through university made me realise that I can be entrepreneurial and not be afraid to give things a go.

"My experiences have made me realise that it's never too late to start learning."