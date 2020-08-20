Image copyright Chris Allen Image caption Part of Navy Command headquarters in Portsmouth Harbour is temporarily closing

Part of the Royal Navy's headquarters has been shut after Legionella was found in the water system.

Leach building, part of Navy Command headquarters in Portsmouth Harbour, has closed temporarily while the bacteria is treated and flushed out.

It causes Legionnaires' disease, which is fatal in 10% of cases.

The First Sea Lord - the professional head of the Navy - is among the staff based at the building in HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Hampshire.

There are no reports of staff with symptoms so far.

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said there had been "no impact" on operations.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The bacteria can cause serious illnesses in people over the age of 50, smokers, and those with underlying health conditions

Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia, contracted by inhaling airborne water droplets containing Legionella bacteria.

The droplets can be created by things such as hot and cold water outlets, atomisers, whirlpools or hydrotherapy baths.

In May, Public Health England urged businesses to flush out the the hot and cold water supply in their buildings before reopening to prevent the bacteria from spreading.

It said the chances of the bacteria forming would increase if no action was taken during the warmer months.

The bacteria can multiply when the water is between 25C and 50C or if there is poor or no flow into the system.