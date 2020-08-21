Image copyright Em Foote Image caption Beachgoers formed a human chain stretching into the surf to try and reach the stricken swimmer

Beachgoers formed a human chain to help rescue a stricken swimmer off the Dorset coast.

Lulworth coastguard said the individual got into trouble in choppy seas off Durdle Door beach on Thursday afternoon.

More than 20 people linked arms to enter the sea and successfully bring them back to shore.

The coastguard said the swimmer was unhurt but warned against going in the sea in windy conditions.

Witness Jennie Bell said the surf had been "really huge" when it became clear someone was in difficulty some way out in the water.

"There was a chain of people stretching to the sea as much as they dared," she said.

"Eventually the person managed to surf a wave and somebody managed to grab him

"I was certain it would end differently. It was unbelievable - what selfless, selfless people."

A statement by Lulworth Coastguard Rescue team said: "With the large waves and spring tides of late, we strongly discourage sea swimming and playing around in the surf, especially on exposed beaches such as Durdle Door.

"The undertow is very powerful and will have no trouble taking you off your feet."

The Jurassic Coast beach has been popular since lockdown restrictions eased.

A man from London in his 20s drowned in June while swimming off the beach, while three people suffered serious injuries after leaping from the landmark limestone arch the previous month.