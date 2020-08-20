Image copyright Google Image caption Land at Whitewool Farm would be turned into a wetland area

A parish group has said it is considering a legal challenge to a wetland scheme that would "suck out precious reserves" of river water.

The nitrate filtration scheme in East Meon, Hampshire, was approved by South Downs National Park Authority in July.

Warnford Parish Meeting, a villagers' forum, said altering the river flow was "playing the part of God".

Whitewool Farm, which is building the wetland, said it would have little effect on the River Meon.

Dairy farmer Jamie Butler said the 2.2-hectare (22,000 sq-m) scheme would improve the quality of the river by removing nitrates.

He said it would generate "nitrate credits" which he would sell to developers to allow new housing to be built elsewhere.

Image copyright Ian Knight Image caption Nitrogen from housing and agriculture has accelerated the growth of algae in the Solent

Mr Butler said the scheme would have a "negligible effect" on river flows, although he added it would reduce flooding downstream.

Mark Rogers, chairman of Warnford Parish Meeting, said he was seeking expert advice with a view to applying for a judicial review.

He said: "We're drying up down here. There are long periods where there's no water in the river.

"You're playing the part of God because you're controlling the flow of the water."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption No new homes can be built in south Hampshire until nitrate pollution in the Solent is reduced

South Downs National Park Authority said the scheme was supported by the government advisory body Natural England.

Five councils accepted Natural England advice in 2019 to refuse new house-building amid concern that nitrates from developments and agriculture were damaging the Solent.

The body said future developments should be "nitrate neutral" following European Court rulings.

In a separate scheme, developers in Fareham, Hampshire, have planned to offset nitrate pollution from 600 new homes by supporting the "re-wilding" of an arable farm at Wootton, Isle of Wight.