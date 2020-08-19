Image copyright Red Funnel Group Image caption Red Funnel currently employs more than 500 staff

Up to 50 jobs are set to go at a cross-Solent ferry company due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Funnel has been running a limited timetable for key workers and essential supplies during travel restrictions.

It said the cuts would be made in head office, support and operational functions, but its timetables would not be affected.

Chief executive Fran Collins said the pandemic had a "far bigger and more sustained impact than we anticipated".

The company's Red Jet catamaran passenger service between Southampton and the Isle of Wight was suspended from mid-April until the end of June.

Red Funnel, along with Wightlink and Hovertravel jointly agreed new limited timetables between Portsmouth and Southampton and the Isle of Wight during the crisis.

Ms Collins said there had been a "prolonged downturn in passenger numbers".

"Adapting to seasonal differences in operating timetables is something we're used to doing but it's clear that Covid-19 has had a far bigger and more sustained impact than we anticipated," she said.

"While the easing of travel restrictions has seen a recent increase in demand, the effects of the pandemic will continue to impact travel patterns for the foreseeable future."

The company, which currently employs 508 people, said 50 posts were at risk following a review, but 12 new roles would be created.