Image copyright JAMES NASH/FACEBOOK Image caption James Nash was described as a "kind-hearted individual and a proactive parish councillor"

A children's author who was shot outside his home died from head and facial injuries, a coroner has heard.

James Nash, 42, was attacked in Upper Enham, Hampshire, on 5 August and died three days later in hospital.

The suspected gunman, named by the coroner as Alex Sartain, 34, who lived in the same road, died in a motorcycle crash while fleeing the scene.

Inquests into both deaths have been opened at Hampshire Coroner's Court and were adjourned until April.

Image caption Mr Nash was fatally wounded outside his home in MacCallum Road

Mr Nash was shot at about 15:00 BST in MacCallum Road, police said previously.

A 40-year-old woman was also assaulted during the attack and suffered minor injuries.

Mr Sartain crashed on an A-road about three miles away from the scene after being pursued by police.

Image caption Parts of Upper Enham were cordoned off with police tape

Pathologist Dr Amanda Jeffery told the inquest her preliminary finding was that the motorcyclist died from multiple injuries.

She said Mr Nash apparently suffered fatal head and facial wounds although further test results were being sought.

Previously, police said there were no other suspects in the shooting investigation.

In an earlier tribute, Phil North, leader of Test Valley Borough Council, said Mr Nash was a "kind-hearted individual and a proactive parish councillor who cared deeply for his community".

Test Valley Arts Foundation said the author was a "talented artist and writer [who] captivated the audiences he worked with and young people adored him".

The inquest into his death is due to resume on 19 April while Mr Sartain's inquest will be heard from 21 April.

Hampshire Constabulary has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.