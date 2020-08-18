Martin Turner: Totton cyclist's death 'not suspicious'
- 18 August 2020
The death of a cyclist whose body was found on the Dorset coast is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.
Martin Turner, 54, from Totton, Hampshire, was found dead near Old Harry Rocks on Sunday.
Mr Turner was last seen by his family leaving home to go on a bike ride at about 08:00 BST on Saturday.
Dorset Police said officers would be carrying out inquiries on behalf of the coroner.