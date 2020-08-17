Image copyright Hampshire Fire & Rescue Image caption Developers had proposed restoring the former coach house in Eastleigh

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire destroyed a former coach house near Southampton Airport.

Crews were called to the "well-developed fire" in Stoneham Lane, Eastleigh, just north of the M27, in the early hours of Saturday.

Firefighters spent more than nine hours battling the blaze but were unable to save the three-storey building.

Hampshire police are treating the fire as suspicious and have arrested a 27-year-old man from Eastleigh.

He remains in custody.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from 15 stations were involved in tackling the blaze, along with the Urban Search and Rescue team, which had been called amid fears the building could collapse.

No-one was injured.