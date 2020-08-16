Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Body found in search for missing Totton cyclist

  • 16 August 2020
Martin Turner Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Martin Turner was last seen by his family leaving home to go on a bike ride

A body has been found in the search for a missing cyclist.

Martin Turner, 54, from Totton, Hampshire, was last seen by his family leaving home to go on a bike ride at about 08:00 BST on Saturday.

In an appeal on Facebook, New Forest councillor Richard Young said search teams had been looking for him.

Police said officers searching for Mr Turner found a body in Dorset. Formal identification has yet to take place but his next of kin has been informed.

