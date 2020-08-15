Image copyright Portsmouth FC Image caption The first phase of works involves the Milton End stand

Plans to increase capacity at Portsmouth FC's ground at Fratton Park have been agreed.

The new 3,200-capacity stand at Milton End will provide covered areas for home and away disabled fans.

The works will increase capacity at the ground of the League One club to 20,000 from just under 19,700.

The club said the upgrade would be the first major change to Fratton Park since the all-seater Fratton End was opened in 1997.

Architects HGP, who previously worked on the Spinnaker Tower, said: "A key aspect to the design is the extension of the roof that will encompass the boilermakers' hump connecting the Milton End to the North stand.

"This will allow for additional seating, increasing the stand capacity to 3,200, and provide a state-of-the-art security lodge overlooking the ground."

Image copyright Portsmouth FC Image caption Additional turnstiles and an extended and refurbished roof are to be created

In November, the club said it was seeking public cash to help pay for the work.

Chief executive Mark Catlin said the club had approached Portsmouth City Council and Network Rail.

The plans for the new stand, approved by Portsmouth City Council, are the first phase in the proposed regeneration and development of Fratton Park.

The club has already upgraded its North and South Stands, renovated its head office and built a new shop and ticket office.

In 2017, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner took over the club from the previous majority shareholders, the Pompey Supporters' Trust, and promised to significantly improve facilities at Fratton Park.