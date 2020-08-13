Image copyright Paul Coueslant/Sandown HUB Image caption Some areas of Sandown Canoe Lake, also known as the Blue Lagoon, have dried up

Hundreds of fish have been rescued from a canoe lake after the water reached a dangerously low level.

About 1,000 carp were feared to be at risk as the lake in Sandown on the Isle of Wight evaporated.

Police were called on Tuesday when volunteers began moving the carp, some of which were "gasping for air", into a makeshift tank.

The RSPCA subsequently gained a licence to move them to rescue ponds at its centre on the island.

The animal rescue charity said the fish would be returned at a "safe and suitable time".

Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called shortly after 18:00 BST to reports of people removing fish without the council's consent and placing them in a temporary holding tank.

It is against the law to move fish without authorisation from the Environment Agency, which regulates their movement to help protect stocks and the environment from parasites and diseases.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: "We have confirmed with written agreement that, due to the emergency nature of the situation, the usual paperwork to allow netting to happen in a lake to allow the fish to be temporarily held in holding tanks at the side of the lake can be filed retrospectively on this occasion.

"The RSPCA have visited the site and we understand that the necessary permissions have been agreed to allow some fish to be relocated to their holding facility at Godshill."