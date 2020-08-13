Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Daniel Blakeman, from Southampton, died in hospital more than three weeks after the crash

Relatives have paid tribute to a cyclist whose death has prompted a murder inquiry.

Daniel Blakeman, 35, was injured in a crash with a van in Waterloo Road, Southampton on 17 July and died in hospital on Tuesday.

His family said he would "never be forgotten" and would be "sorely missed".

Two men who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on bail until 8 September.

A white Citroen Berlingo van was involved in the crash just before 21:50 BST, police said previously.

A woman passenger on the bicycle was also hurt.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police have appealed for dashcam footage from the Waterloo Road area

Following Mr Blakeman's death, two suspects were rearrested.

A 33-year-old Southampton man was interviewed on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

He had previously been detained on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident and criminal damage.

A 34-year-old Southampton man was rearrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, having previously been detained on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, sexual assault on a female, assault with intent to commit robbery, possession of a Class A drug and acquiring or using criminal property.

Police have appealed for dashcam footage from the Waterloo Road area between 21:45 on 17 July and 15:00 on 18 July.

In a statement, Mr Blakeman's relatives said: "Daniel came from a big loving family and he will be sorely missed by his mum, dad, brothers, uncles and aunties - who were always there for him."