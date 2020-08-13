Image caption Danny Stevens was shot at a garage block in Blackwater

A woman who helped her 16-year-old nephew clean up after he shot a teenager has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Elliott Dennison shot Danny Stevens, who was 17 at the time, at a garage block in Blackwater, Hampshire, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Samantha Binfield, 52, was convicted of assisting an offender after a retrial.

Binfield was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years.

The court previously heard that tensions arose between the teenagers after Dennison was involved in a crash in which a friend of Mr Stevens died.

Dennison then shot Mr Stevens at close range on 10 February 2018, with one round passing through his spine.

Police said Binfield, of Hearsey Gardens, Blackwater, picked up the suspect from the garage block and took him to her house to clean up.

Later that day another man known to the gunman, Glen Johnson, drove him to Chertsey, Surrey, where he kept a boat and allowed him to change clothes and stay overnight.

'Impeded investigation'

Johnson, 43, handed himself into police with Dennison the next day but later fled to Thailand.

Johnson was deported back to the UK and stood trial. He was jailed for one year and nine months in May.

At that hearing, Judge Richard Parkes QC said the actions of both defendants had "seriously impeded the police investigation".

Binfield's sentence had been delayed due to her needing to self-isolate because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dennison, now 18, was previously found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and sentenced to eight years in youth custody.