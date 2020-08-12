Image copyright Google Image caption Cyclist Daniel Blakeman was seriously injured in Waterloo Road

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to murder a cyclist who died following a collision with a van.

Daniel Blakeman, 35, from Southampton, was injured while riding in Waterloo Road on 17 July and died in hospital on Tuesday.

A woman on the bicycle was also hurt.

One of the suspects, a 33-year-old Southampton man, is also being held on suspicion of murder. He and a 34-year-old local man remain in police custody.

The bicycle and a white Citroen Berlingo van collided just before 21:50 BST, police said.

The 33-year-old suspect was previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident and criminal damage.

The other arrested man had previously been detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, sexual assault on a female, assault with intent to commit robbery, possession of a Class A drug and acquiring or using criminal property.

Both men were rearrested following Mr Blakeman's death.

Det Insp Adam Edwards said: "We are specifically appealing to drivers who were in the area at the time of the incident and saw what happened, or those who have dashcam in their vehicle."