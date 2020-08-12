Image copyright Stanley Howe Image caption Southampton City Council says it is "fully committed" to improving services

"Ineffective" professional work was carried out to protect a young boy from suspected sexual abuse by family members, a report has found.

A serious case review found "Freddie" had a "long history" of contact with Southampton statutory services, since about the age of four.

But delays in assessment work and sympathy for his mother "distracted" from ensuring his safety and welfare.

Southampton City Council has apologised for its "failings".

Freddie was taken into care in 2016 following concerns about neglect and "harmful sexual behaviours", the independent review said.

While in care he made a "number of statements" about sexual abuse by family members, as well as his mother and father behaving in an "inappropriate sexual manner" towards him.

His school had recorded a "catalogue of incidents" in which he had touched or tried to touch children before his exclusion for "aggressive and sexualised behaviours".

'Collective uncertainty'

There were allegations that Freddie's half-siblings had experienced "inappropriate sexual behaviours" from their father, with one of them also reportedly being indecently assaulted by Freddie's father.

Although a criminal investigation was carried out, "insufficient evidence" was found for a prosecution, the review added.

Freddie and his siblings were made the subject of child protection plans in 2014.

However, the report said there had been "a collective uncertainty across the professional network" about how to manage the risks and "inadequate management oversight" from Southampton Children's Services.

Overall, it concluded "work undertaken by professionals involved was largely ineffective in reducing the risks".

A statement from Sandy Hopkins, chief executive of Southampton City Council, said: "I would like to apologise for the failings of the council with regards to the support provided to Freddie and his family."

She said the authority was "fully committed" to improving services, adding that "new ways to track decisions and actions" had been introduced.