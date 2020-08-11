Image copyright Paul Coueslant/Sandown HUB Image caption Some areas of Sandown Canoe Lake, also known as the Blue Lagoon, have dried up

Hundreds of fish are "gasping for air" at a canoe lake because the water level is "dangerously low", nearby residents have said.

About 1,000 carp are affected at Isle of Wight's Sandown Canoe Lake.

Water levels have dropped from 18in (46cm) to 4in (10cm) in some areas and dried up altogether in others, campaigner Matthew Sherwood said.

Isle of Wight Council and the Environment Agency said work was under way to help the fish.

'Lifeline'

Mr Sherwood, who lives in Sandown and regularly visits the lake, said: "It's going to be a disaster if we don't do something.

"The water is dangerously low in some areas, the fish are gasping and their backs are visibly out of the water."

He described the lake, which first opened in 1929 and is also known as the Blue Lagoon, as a "lifeline" for visitors.

Garry Oates, of Sandown-based marine conservation charity Blue Seas Protection, said: "The fish are in imminent danger of dying due to a lack of water and oxygen."

Image copyright Matthew Sherwood Image caption The backs of the carp are above the water level in some areas of the lake, according the campaigner Matthew Sherwood

The Environment Agency said it had sent an officer to assess the condition of the lake following concerns from members of the public.

However, it warned people not to illegally remove the fish without its authorisation.

The agency also said it hoped predicted heavy rainfall may help to alleviate the situation.

'Two options'

Isle of Wight Council owns a fifth of the site - the other section is owned by a private land owner, which the authority has refused to name.

Island councillor Debbie Andre said she was in touch with the other landowner and the Environment Agency and "pursuing two possible options" - either relocating the fish using a "reputable fish supplier" or using sandbags to increase the water level in a smaller area of the lake.

She added she had also managed to secure some funding for the work.

Sandown Town Council said it shared the concerns of local residents and was "supportive of action being taken to remedy the situation".