Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police have issued a picture of the man's bicycle in an effort to identify him

An unidentified cyclist has died after he was found lying in a road next to his bicycle.

Police were called at about 23:00 BST on Monday to the B2150 at Brockbridge, near Droxford, Hampshire.

The man, who was white, slim and thought to be aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said the cause of his death was unknown and appealed to anyone who might have witnessed a crash to contact them.

Officers said they were "keeping an open mind" about whether a vehicle was involved.

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found lying on the B2150 close to the junction with Station Road

The cyclist was tended to by paramedics but died at the scene near the junction with Station Road, police said.

Detectives issued a picture of the man's purple and white Pioneer bicycle in order to identify him.

They said he was wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts and brown sandals.