Image copyright Paul Wyeth Image caption The race attracts more than 1,400 boats and about 15,000 sailors

The Round the Island Race has been cancelled for 2020, organisers have confirmed.

Race bosses said the event could not go ahead because running the race to guarantee Covid-19 compliance had "proved impossible".

The annual one-day race around the Isle of Wight, which was originally due to take place in May, was postponed to September due to the pandemic.

Organisers said it was the first time it had been cancelled since WWII.

Race director Dave Atkinson said: "With fears of a second wave, the growing number of restrictions on overseas travel, as well as the rise in local lockdowns; our hopes of staging this year's race have been dashed.

"Sadly, with Round the Island being one of the UK's largest sporting events, achieving shore side Covid-19 compliance within current government guidelines, is simply not achievable."

Image copyright Paul Wyeth Image caption Hundreds of spectators would normally watch the race from vantage points around the island

The race, which attracts more than 1,400 boats, sees competitors set off from Cowes and follow a 50 nautical mile course clockwise around the Isle of Wight.

The race pits Olympic and professional sailors against keen amateurs with a unique handicap system meaning even small boats can win the coveted Gold Roman Bowl.

It is believed to be the fourth largest participation sporting event in the UK after the London Marathon and the Great North and South Runs.

All entries for this year's race will be rolled over to 2021. A race date has been set for 3 July.