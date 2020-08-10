Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Body found in Solent search for missing water scooter man

  • 10 August 2020
Elezaj Shkelzen Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Rescuers searched for Elezaj Shkelzen after his water scooter was found drifting

A body has been found in the search for a man who was reported missing when his water scooter was found adrift off the Hampshire coast.

Elezaj Shkelzen, 33, from Oxfordshire, was last seen on the craft leaving Lymington for Langstone Harbour at 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

Hampshire Constabulary said a body had been found in the Solent.

Officers said Mr Shkelzen's family had been informed but formal identification had not yet taken place.

A major search operation of the Solent, lasting 24 hours and involving a rescue helicopter, a coastguard plane, five lifeboats, a police marine unit and coastguard rescue teams, was suspended on Wednesday.

A mobile phone was found onboard the Yamaha Waverunner and its "kill cord" - or engine safety cut-out switch - was not attached.

Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency
Image caption The water scooter had a "201 Langstone Harbour" sticker attached to it

