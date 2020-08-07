Image caption Andrew Oliver was found fatally injured at his home in Harwood Road in February

A man has been cleared of murdering his brother in an argument about removing a pillowcase from his bedroom.

Andrew Oliver, 53, was fatally stabbed at their shared home in Harwood Road in Gosport, Hampshire, in February.

Mark Oliver, 56, told a court he accidentally inflicted five knife wounds when his brother attacked him for taking a pillowcase from his room.

Jurors acquitted Mark Oliver earlier following an eight-day trial at Winchester Crown Court.

His brother suffered injuries to his face and torso including a fatal wound to the heart, the court previously heard.

'Nice bedding'

Paramedics were called at 15:15 GMT on 1 February but took 30 minutes to arrive which allowed no chance of saving Andrew Oliver, the jury was told.

When police came to the house the defendant handed them a knife, saying: "I stabbed him. He strangled me... he hit the back of my head," the court heard.

The siblings' 87-year-old mother, who lived with them, told police they "had a thing about nice bedding", the jury heard.

Giving evidence, the defendant previously said he was attacked when he went to retrieve one of his newly-washed pillowcases from his brother's bedroom.

'Stupid' argument

He said he had held up the knife as a warning at the same time as Andrew Oliver, a former boxer, was moving his head while punching him, causing three slashes to his face.

The defendant said he later dialled 999 when he found his brother was bleeding.

Mark Oliver said: "It was a stupid thing. All five wounds are an accident. Why would I want revenge over a pillowcase?"

The defendant denied ever telling his mother he was "sick to death" of his younger brother taking his things.

Previously, relatives paid tribute to Andrew Oliver, describing him as a "loving, caring and creative" father of two.