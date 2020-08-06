Image copyright Cowes RNLI Image caption Five lifeboats and two aircraft searched the Solent

A missing man whose water scooter was found adrift off the Hampshire coast has been named by police.

Elezaj Shkelzen, 33, from Oxfordshire, was last seen on the craft leaving Lymington for Langstone Harbour at 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

The Yamaha Waverunner was found in the Stokes Bay area of the Solent early on Tuesday evening.

A mobile phone was found onboard and the kill cord - or engine safety cut-out switch - was not attached.

A major search operation lasting nearly 24 hours was suspended on Wednesday evening.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has seen Mr Shkelzen to get in touch.

He was wearing a light grey and white hoodie, dark Adidas shorts, and a camouflage waterproof jacket. He may have had an orange life-jacket with him.

A spokesman said the force wanted to hear from anyone who saw a water scooter being ridden in the Solent between Milford-On-Sea and Stokes Bay.

Image copyright Maritime and Coastguard Agency Image caption A mobile phone was found onboard the water scooter, which has a "201 Langstone Harbour" sticker attached

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) previously appealed for sightings of the burgundy water scooter, with a single person onboard, at Cowes or Ryde Middle on the Isle of Wight, and Lee-on-the-Solent or Stokes Bay, Gosport, between 18:00 and 20:00 on Tuesday.

It was last seen heading across the Solent towards Langstone Harbour and has a "201 Langstone Harbour" sticker attached.

A search and rescue helicopter and a coastguard plane searched the Solent along with five lifeboats, a police marine unit and coastguard rescue teams, but nothing was found, the MCA added.

In a statement, the agency said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this very difficult time."