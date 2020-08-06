Image copyright Google Image caption Police were initially called to an assault in MacCallum Road

A motorcyclist died in a crash shortly after another man was seriously injured in a shooting.

A 42-year-old man is in hospital after being shot in Upper Enham, near Andover, shortly after 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

Hampshire Constabulary said a motorbike had failed to stop for officers investigating the shooting.

A short time later a motorcycle crashed on the A343 near Hurstbourne Tarrant. The rider died at the scene.

Police are yet to confirm whether it was the same motorcycle that had failed to stop.

Officers were initially called to MacCallum Road, Upper Enham, to reports of an assault but it emerged the victim had been shot.

He is being treated for serious injuries at Southampton General Hospital.

Following the crash, the A343 was closed. Officers also attended a property in Enham Alamein as part of their investigation.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).